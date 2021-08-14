Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

HBM stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

