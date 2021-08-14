INVO Bioscience (INVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%. On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.13. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.