Canoo (GOEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
