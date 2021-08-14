Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after buying an additional 385,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 213,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

