Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

Shares of LHCG opened at $180.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

