TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Aug 14th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

TSE:RNW opened at C$20.19 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.09.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

