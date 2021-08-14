Precigen, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%.

PGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,706,275.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,363,282 shares of company stock worth $15,982,660 in the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

