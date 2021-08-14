New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.76% from the company’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.