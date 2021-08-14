Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POW. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price target on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

Shares of POW opened at C$42.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.95 and a 52-week high of C$42.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 107.71.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

