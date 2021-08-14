Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) versus First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Head-To-Head Review

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Bancorp and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. First Community has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 27.60% 13.03% 1.13% First Community 21.67% 9.61% 0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and First Community’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.32 $36.36 million $1.55 26.71 First Community $57.55 million 2.78 $10.10 million $1.35 15.73

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Origin Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats First Community on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

