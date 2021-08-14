Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Downgraded to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.65.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.