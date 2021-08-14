Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

