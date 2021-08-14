Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 663.60 ($8.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 655.79 ($8.57) and a one year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 690.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

