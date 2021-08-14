Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

