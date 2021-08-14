Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Earnings Beat

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $205.19 and last traded at $203.42. Approximately 5,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.48.

The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

