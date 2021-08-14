Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $276.60 and last traded at $275.38. 14,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 206,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.81.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.