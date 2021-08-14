Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 363,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,650. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

