Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

TSE:IFP opened at C$25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

