Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$62.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.42.
HDI stock opened at C$40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$20.68 and a 52-week high of C$40.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.09.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
