Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$62.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.42.

HDI stock opened at C$40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$20.68 and a 52-week high of C$40.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.09.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

