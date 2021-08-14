Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $31.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 13.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. 906,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

