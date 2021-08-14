Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax India from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE:FIH.U opened at C$14.63 on Tuesday. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

In other Fairfax India news, Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$81,312.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

