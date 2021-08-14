Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.50. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 16,242 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

