Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Invests $47,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,216. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $192.52 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

