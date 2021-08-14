Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 51,101 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

