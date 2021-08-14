Research Analysts Set Expectations for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd.

RPHM stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,662,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $22,478,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,417,000.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 16,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $157,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 199,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,011 over the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.