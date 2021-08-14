Sema4 (SMFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
SMFR stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $27.18.
Sema4 Company Profile
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.