Spark Networks (LOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Spark Networks has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of LOV opened at $3.99 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $29,591.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,596 shares of company stock valued at $912,317. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.