Clear Secure (YOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

