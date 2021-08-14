Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.70.

TSE LB opened at C$42.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$45.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.