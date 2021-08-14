InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Daniela Barone Soares Purchases 316 Shares

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,609 ($60.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,842. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,376 ($57.17).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

