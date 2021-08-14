Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.96.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$149.13 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.40 and a twelve month high of C$149.39. The company has a market cap of C$66.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

