Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Issued By Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $944.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

