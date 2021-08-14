iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

iQIYI stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

