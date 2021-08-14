Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Roche stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $342.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Roche by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Roche by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

