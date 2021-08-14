Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) to Hold

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

SHLX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.