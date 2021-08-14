CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock opened at C$24.52 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.79.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.