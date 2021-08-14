Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

CHE.UN opened at C$6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$656.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

