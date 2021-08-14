ATB Capital Increases Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.55 and a 12 month high of C$7.65. The company has a market cap of C$480.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.69.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.