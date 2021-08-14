Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.08.

TSE EDR opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$961.40 million and a P/E ratio of 25.07.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at C$161,175.10. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,137.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

