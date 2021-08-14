AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $20.69 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

