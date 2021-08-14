HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCON. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TCON stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.