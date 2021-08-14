Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

