Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 173,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

