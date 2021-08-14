Universal (NYSE:UVV) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UVV opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Universal has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

