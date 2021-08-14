UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get UpHealth alerts:

NYSE:UPH opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.