The ExOne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,801 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,620% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45. The ExOne has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

