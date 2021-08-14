GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £115.76 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,447 ($18.91) per share, for a total transaction of £115.76 ($151.24).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £128.70 ($168.15).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,421.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,569.40 ($20.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The firm has a market cap of £75.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,539.07 ($20.11).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

