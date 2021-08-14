JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $203.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.29.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

