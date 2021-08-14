BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Purchases 123 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 123 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375.15 ($490.14).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 100 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32).

On Thursday, June 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 305.35 ($3.99) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.25. The stock has a market cap of £61.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut BP to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

