Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Andrew Bell Purchases 520,814 Shares

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell acquired 520,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,416.28 ($13,608.94).
LON:POW opened at GBX 2.27 ($0.03) on Friday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.35.
Power Metal Resources Company Profile
